International Iconic Awards 2020 Winners List: Divyanka, Shivangi-Mohsin, Erica & Others Bag Awards
Television's most-awaited awards International Iconic Awards 2020 was held recently. It was a star-studded affair with many popular faces from the telly town gracing the event. Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Helly Shah, Rohan Mehra, Namit Khanna, and others walked the red carpet in style. Also, many actors grabbed the awards at the event. Take a look at a few pictures of actors who won at the awards ceremony.
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi was handed International Iconic Most Popular Face Of Indian Television 2020. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress looked beautiful in a pink dress.
Erica Fernandes
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes bagged Iconic Best Actress Of Indian Television 2020 award. The actress looked gorgeous in a black-coloured stylist dress.
Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi, Mohsin & Rajan Shahi
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi bagged Best Actor/Actress and Best Jodi awards. The actors were seen posing with producer of the show Rajan Shahi and others, who also bagged awards.
Akshit Sukhija
Akshit Sukhija shared a picture and captioned it, "First ever ! ❤️ #bestof2020 #BestActorOfIndianTelevision2020. Thank you @internationaliconicaward @slashproductions @akshays_mark and ofcourse @shashisumeetproductions @colorstv @rupesh.sonar."
Aditi Sharma
Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka actress Aditi Sharma grabbed Best Versatile Actor awards. The actress shared a few pictures snapped with the awards on her Instagram stories.
Shaheer Sheikh
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh grabbed an award at the ceremony. He shared a picture with the award and wrote, "Thank you @internationaliconicaward for this honour."
Rohan Mehra
Rohan Mehra shared a picture and wrote, "Truly honoured to receive the International Iconic "Best Debut Actor Award for Web series "- Class of 2020 Special thanks to @ektarkapoor @lostboyjourney @aarambhhmsingh and the entire team ❤️."
International Iconic Awards 2020 Winners List
• Best Actor Of Indian Television: Akshit Sukhija
• International Iconic Most Popular Face Of Indian Television 2020: Divyanka Tripati
• Best Versatile Actors Of Indian Television: Kanika Mann & Nishant Malkhani
• Best Actress Comedy: Kamna Pathak
• Best Actress Of Indian Television 2020: Erica Fernandes
• Best Debut Actor Award for Web series: Rohan Mehra
• Best Actor In A Negative Lead Role: Sanjay Gagnani
• Sexiest Male of Asia: Namit Khanna
• International Iconic Legendary Actor Comedy: Dilip Joshi
• International Iconic Best Supporting Actor Comedy 2020: Yogesh Tripathi
• International Iconic Best Actor Male Comedy 2020: Rohitashv Gour & Krishna Bharadwaj
• Moshin Khan, Shivangi Joshi and Rajan Shahi others too bagged awards.
(Images Source: Instagram)
Also Read: International Iconic Awards 2020: Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes, Shivangi-Mohsin & Others Walk Red Carpet
Also Read: International Iconic Awards 2020: Parth Samthaan, Erica, Shehnaaz-Sidharth & Others Nominated!