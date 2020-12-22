International Iconic Awards 2020 Winners List: Divyanka, Shivangi-Mohsin, Erica & Others Bag Awards

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi was handed International Iconic Most Popular Face Of Indian Television 2020. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress looked beautiful in a pink dress.

Erica Fernandes

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes bagged Iconic Best Actress Of Indian Television 2020 award. The actress looked gorgeous in a black-coloured stylist dress.

Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi, Mohsin & Rajan Shahi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi bagged Best Actor/Actress and Best Jodi awards. The actors were seen posing with producer of the show Rajan Shahi and others, who also bagged awards.

Akshit Sukhija

Akshit Sukhija shared a picture and captioned it, "First ever ! ❤️ #bestof2020 #BestActorOfIndianTelevision2020. Thank you @internationaliconicaward @slashproductions @akshays_mark and ofcourse @shashisumeetproductions @colorstv @rupesh.sonar."

Aditi Sharma

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka actress Aditi Sharma grabbed Best Versatile Actor awards. The actress shared a few pictures snapped with the awards on her Instagram stories.

Shaheer Sheikh

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh grabbed an award at the ceremony. He shared a picture with the award and wrote, "Thank you @internationaliconicaward for this honour."

Rohan Mehra

Rohan Mehra shared a picture and wrote, "Truly honoured to receive the International Iconic "Best Debut Actor Award for Web series "- Class of 2020 Special thanks to @ektarkapoor @lostboyjourney @aarambhhmsingh and the entire team ❤️."