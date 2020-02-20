International Star & Asim Riaz Supporter John Cena Objects To Sidharth Shukla Winning Bigg Boss 13?

Asim Riaz has received immense support and love from fans all over during his Bigg Boss 13 journey. But the most surprising shout out the Kashmiri model got was from Fast and Furious 9 star John Cena. The WWE wrestler had previously shared two posts in support of Asim’s victory on the reality show with a hashtag #AsimRiazForTheWin.

And now, after the recently held Bigg Boss 13 finale, the international star has shared yet another cryptic image on Instagram. Since he does not caption his posts, Asim’s fandom believes that John has raised an 'objection’ to Sidharth Shukla winning the show.

For the uninitiated, Asim Riaz was named the first runner up of Bigg Boss 13. But the hullabaloo surrounding the show is far from over yet. And now Asim’s fans have interpreted John’s latest post as his disapproval to Sidharth’s win. The image in question features an animated character saying “I object.” Check out the post here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Feb 17, 2020 at 8:00am PST

Some of the fan reactions and comments for the post read as follows: mohammed_bin_zeeshan: I too object #fixedwinnersid, pankajpatil2014: U object the winner of #bigboss, omkakade55: I too object (Social Media Posts Are Unedited)

In the meantime, an overwhelmed Asim has thanked John Cena for the support he received from him while he was inside the BB glasshouse. He wrote, ““Thankyou @johncena for the support. I am speechless when i saw you shared my picture on your Instagram. Huge Huge fan sir! Respect!” (sic)

ALSO READ: John Cena Sharing Asim's Pic Was Paid Publicity Stunt? Asim's Team Spent Whopping Amount On His PR!

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz Fans Upset As Sidharth Shukla Wins Bigg Boss 13;Trend #FixedWinnerSidharth & #MyWinnerAsim