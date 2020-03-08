International Women’s Day: Shweta Tiwari Takes To Social Media To Send Across A Strong Message

Shweta Tiwari has been enjoying some quality time with her family these past few days. The actress had taken to social media to give her fans a glimpse of the wedding festivities of her brother Nidhaan. She shared some cute pictures in color-coordinated outfits with daughter Palak and son Reyansh.

And now, on International Women’s Day, Shweta shared a strong and empowering message that’s surely going to resonate with women all over. The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan star accompanied it with an adorable picture of herself with her son.

Shweta wished Happy Women’s Day by writing, “YES! I AM A WOMAN! And I am Strong. I don’t sit around feeling sorry for myself, nor let people mistreat me. I don’t respond to people who dictate to me or try to bring me down. If I fall I will rise up even stronger because I am survivor and not a victim. I am in control of my life and there is nothing I can’t achieve. BCZ I AM WOMAN!!!! Happy Women’s Day Ladies!” (sic)

For the uninitiated, a few months ago, Shweta’s personal life was all over the news. The actress had announced her separation from her husband Abhinav Kohli whilst accusing him of domestic violence. The Kasauti star was subsequently shamed online for being unable to make her second marriage work.

Shweta had hit back at her detractors for being regressive and said, "It's easy for people to say, 'Ladki ne hi kuch kiya hoga ya usme hi koi problem hogi, tabhi doosri shaadi bhi nahi chal payi'. When I got married at the peak of my career, people told me that it's over for me. But I didn't let people's opinion penetrate my mind. I didn't even care what my khandaan will say, who only asked me how I was doing once in five years. I just care about myself, my kids and my immediate family."

