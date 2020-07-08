Intezaar Khatam! Get Set To Watch Brand-New Episodes Of Your Favourite &TV's Shows From July 13

Sarika Bahroliya From Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari

Sarika Bahroliya, Gudiya from &TV's Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari says, "Gudiya's marriage has always been a sore point for her family, especially her parents Radhe and Sarla. A brand-new family in the neighbourhood is about to knock on the Gupta's family's door and maybe directly into Gudiya's heart! But will Gudiya, with her quips and quirks, once again land herself into an unusual situation? Kya Gudiya unn pe bhi pedegi bhari?"

Gracy Singh From Maa Santoshi Sunaye Vrat Kathayein

Gracy Singh, Santoshi Maa in &TV's Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein says, "We have a high-voltage drama between Singhasan Singh and Swati, an ardent devotee of Santosh Maa. Singhasan Singh, who is determined to throw Swati, his daughter-in-law, out of the house, will bring the entire community together along with his family to perform Santoshi Maa Vrat to get a vardaan. This will put Santoshi Maa in a dilemma to choose between the Dharam and Adharam, her ardent devotee, Swati and the evil, Singhasan Singh."

Sneha Wagh From Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram

Sneha Wagh, Anjani Mata in &TV's Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram says, "After Lord Vishnu incarnated as Lord Ram on earth, Lord Shiv took the form of Lord Hanuman to serve Lord Ram in his purpose to defeat the evil Lord Ravana. Lord Hanuman was the eleventh Rudra avatar of Lord Shiva. In the forthcoming episodes, the story of 'Gyraah Mukhi Hanuman' will be shown through Anjani Mata narrating the tale to Bal Hanuman for him to learn various lessons from each avatar to channelize his power for achieving his core purpose."

Yogesh Tripathi From Happu Ki Ultan Paltan

Yogesh Tripathi, the pot-bellied Daroga Happu Singh of &TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan says, "Daroga Happu Singh, his 'Dabangg Dulhan' Rajesh and his obstinate mother Katori Amma's 'gharelu' misadventures and comic tragedies will continue with a lot more Zabardast and Mazedaar plots with unexpected twists that will surely leave the audience in splits."

Shubhangi Atre From Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai

Shubhangi Atre, Angoori Bhabi of &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai says, "In their quest to trying to impress each other's wives, there will be more amusing and entertaining plots between the Modern Colony's neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris. From Mishra Ji's quirks, Tiwari Ji's comic timing, to Angoori Bhabi's innocence and Anita Bhabi's smartness, there will be a whole lot of new and fun stories offering a full dose of hilarity and laughter."