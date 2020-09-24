Discovery’s Into The Wild With Bear Grylls & Akshay Kumar Emerges As The Second Most-Watched TV Show

Discovery India’s original IP - Into The Wild with Bear Grylls continues to create history on TV charts in India. The journey started with a special edition of Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls & PM Modi which was billed as the TV event of the year. Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Superstar Rajinikanth, followed next and premiered earlier this year, generating record TV ratings and viewership for the brand new franchise at the time of premiere, creating immense buzz in India and other markets.

And now, the latest episode of Into The Wild, featuring Akshay Kumar has yet again created a new record for being the most-watched show in the genre this year and at the same time emerging as the second most-watched TV show in the history of the infotainment genre.

Here are the ratings highlights of original airing at 8:00 pm on September 14 on 12 Discovery Network channels:

2nd highest rated show in the infotainment genre (Discovery Channel): 24 lakh impressions

Source: BARC India|TG:2+ India (U+R) |Period:Wk 37’2020|Impressions

1.1 crore people watched the premiere on Discovery Network channels

Source: BARC India|TG:All2+|Market:India(U+R)|Period:Wk 37’2020|Cumulative Reach

2.6 crore people watched the show in the first week across Discovery Network channels (Original + Repeats)

Source: BARC India|TG:All2+|Market:India(U+R)|Period:Wk 37|Cumulative Reach

Discovery Network had 90% slot share in infotainment genre during the time of premiere. Discovery channel accounted for 79% channel share during the premiere time

Source: BARC India|TG:2+ |Market:India U+R|14th Sept’20: 8pm-9pm |Channel Share%

The enthusiasm reflected on Discovery Plus app as well with Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar emerging as the most-watched show on the app till date. The show also generated 1.7 times more time spent per viewer as compared to other shows on the platform. Over the launch weekend, Discovery Plus was the #1 trending app on the Indian Google Play Store and the #2 Entertainment app on Apple App Store. Discovery Plus also crossed 5mn+ milestone on the Play Store as it also maintained its strong growth since its launch in March 2020.

The show created a huge buzz on social media with #KhiladiOnDiscovery reaching out to 1.31 billion individuals delivering 2.9 billion impressions (Source: Data basis estimates received from Meltwater Private Ltd).

Into The Wild with Bear Grylls is an innovative new format inspired by Man Vs Wild, which is one of the most-watched wilderness survival television series in the world. Last year, Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls & PM Modi episode disrupted the Indian media landscape, establishing itself as the TV event of the year. Beyond Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bear Grylls has also hosted prominent celebrities in the past such as then sitting American President Barack Obama, Rajinikanth, Kate Winslet, Roger Federer, Julia Roberts and many more.

