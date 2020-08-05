IPKKND Actor Akshay Dogra Opens Up About Facing Financial Crunch, Difficulty To Get Good Work

A number of TV actors in the recent past have come forward to reveal that they have been facing financial problems due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. In the same vein, Akshay Dogra who is best remembered for his show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, has now opened up about his monetary woes in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Akshay said, “I think we have all been facing some sort of financial crisis in the last few months due to lockdown. I have next to nil savings left, have exhausted it all. I wasn't working last year and had two films releasing this year but now after lockdown, we don't know. So, of course, I had bouts of doubts will it release, what will happen? Mumbai is an expensive city, most of us have drained out our money. That's when understood the priority.”

He went on to add, “My wife is supportive, we were childhood sweethearts and she was always working, so we balanced it out. But we have cut down on expenses. Earlier, it was like we need to maintain the standard, come out of luxurious cars because that creates a perception but the last few months have changed it all.”

On being quizzed if there has been a dearth of work or is he is being choosy, the actor revealed, “It was actually a mix of both. I decided to not do television two years back. My last stint was Dil Hi Toh Hai. After that for one and a half year, I had no work, and that's when I exhausted all savings, then when I got work, the lockdown happened, so yes, it was a mix of both. It is about familiarity. People talk about nepotism and all but I feel as human beings we tend to work with people we are familiar with, it is just that most people we are not connected to, and that is why the bridge. The creativity gets lost on TV because it is driven by TRP a lot.”

ALSO READ: Zaan Khan Has No Money Left; Says He'll Be Forced To Take Drastic Step If Producers Don't Clear Dues

ALSO READ: Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Vandana Vithlani Suffers Financial Crisis; Sells Rakhis To Make Money