Irrfan Khan's Demise: Hina’s Wish To Work With Irrfan Unfulfilled; Neha & Munmun Dutta Hate 2020

Versatile actor, Irrfan Khan, who was admitted at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday due to a colon infection, breathed his last yesterday (April 29). Several celebrities mourned the actor's demise on social media. Hina Khan, who recently, stepped into Bollywood, mourned the demise of the actor and said that her wish to work with Irrfan remained unfulfilled.

Hina Khan wrote, "Like your character.. you brought rooh into everything you did🙏You will be missed terribly #RoohDaar 💔💔💔Rest in peace #IrfanKhan 🙏My dream of working with you was meant to remain unfulfilled 😥."

Indian Idol 11 judge and singer, Neha Kakkar and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress, Munmun Dutta paid condolences. Both of them hated 2020 (as people are already suffering from pandemic and now Irrfan's death has saddened the industry).

Munmun Sen recalled her old ad shoot with the actor as she mourned his sudden death. She shared a note which read as, "Death of #IrrfanKhan sir feels like a personal loss. I have cried. I was way too big a fan of his work. Had shot for an ad with him years ago. What an incredible talent and person. At a loss for words. This day sucks. 2020 - you fucking suck!! #restinpeace."

Neha Kakkar wrote, "I have been trying my best to keep myself and my family Happy but I must express my feelings now and say that I hate 2020. Hearing only bad news since this year started. End number of people have died, some people have even died coz of not having enough money to even eat And Today we lost a Legend who was one in trillions. RIP #IrfanKhan Sir 🙌🏼 🙏🏼 ‬."

(Social media posts are not edited)

