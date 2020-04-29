Irrfan Khan Gone Too Soon! From Chanakya To Chandrakanta: Here's A Look At Irrfan's TV Journey

Irrfan Khan’s TV Shows

Many might not be aware that the actor was a part of several television shows including Chanakya, Bharat Ek Khoj, Sara Jahan Hamara, Banegi Apni Baat, Chandrakanta, Shrikant, AnooGoonj, Star Bestsellers and Sparsh.

Actor Played Main Villain In Darr

While in Chanakya (1992) Irrfan played the role of Senapati Bhadrashaal, in Bharat Ek Khoj, the actor played the role of Abd al-Qadir Bada'uni. Irrfan played the main villain in a series called Darr, which aired on Star Plus. He was seen as a psycho serial killer opposite Kay Kay Menon.

Shahbaz Pushed Irrfan To Sign Chandrakanta

Apparently, Irrfan was reluctant about featuring on TV, but it was his friend and co-actor of Chandrakanta, Shahbaz Khan, who pushed him to sign the show. Irrfan played the role of twin brothers-Badrinath and Somnath, in Chandrakanta, which was quite popular.

Irrfan In Doordarshan’s Teleplay

The actor had acted in a teleplay ‘Laal Ghaas Par Neele Ghode' on Doordarshan, where he played Lenin. The play was based on a translation by Uday Prakash of a Russian play by Mikhail Shatrov.

Irrfan – The Versatile Actor

Not just in Indian television, the actor was also seen in an American TV show, In Treatment, in which he played the role of Sunil. He was also a part of a Japanese four-part historical drama miniseries, Tokyo Trial, in which he played the role of Radhabinod Pal.