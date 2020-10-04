Is Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Sara Gurpal Married? Tushar Kumar Claims To Have Tied The Knot With Her

Bigg Boss 14 has just started and Sara Gurpal, who is a contestant on the reality show has already landed herself in a controversy. Punjabi Singer Tushar Kumar is claiming he and Sara have been married and has even has produced a marriage certificate. He says he that he tied the knot with Sara on 16th August 2014 in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Tushar says he has come out with this revelation to prove to the world that Sara is lying about her marital status by claiming to be single on Bigg Boss.

However, the certificate produced by Tushar mentions the bride’s name as Rachna Devi. But he has also produced several photographs featuring the two and some of these pictures with Sara sporting vermilion and the traditional red and white bangles have now gone viral online.

Tushar was quoted by IANS as saying, "I was getting messages on Instagram and Whatsapp from people across the globe, while Sara is still claiming that she is not the one who got married to me, stating that the girl who married me just looks like Sara."

On being quizzed as to why he is opening up on the marriage now, he claimed, "I just want to prove that Sara is the one to whom I got married to and she is lying to the world saying she is still single." Tushar concluded by adding, "I feel that she got married to me just to get fame and a citizenship of the USA. She left me because she didn't get any publicity from my side."

