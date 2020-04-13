Is Doordarshan Playing Ramayan From A DVD?

Doordarshan decided to re-run the mythological show, Ramayan as regular shows could not be shot/aired due to the lockdown. The old shows, especially Ramayan's re-run made many netizens happy. However, there are a few viewers who are complaining about the quality of the telecast. One of the users also shared a snapshot and doubted if Doordarshan is airing Ramayan from a Moser Baer DVD.

The user tweeted, "Apologies for this inane tweet. But Doordarshan, India's National broadcaster, is streaming Ramayana from a Moser Baer DVD. Along with the watermark. 🙄." To this, CEO of Prasar Bharti, Shashi Shekhar immediately responded by tweeting, "This does not seem to be from Doordarshan please re-check your source." He also noted about the feedback about the clarity of voice made by a few users.

Shashi Shekhar wrote, "Noted the feedback regarding audio of Mahabharat on DD Bharati. Please share which platform/stb/tv you are viewing it on for us to better understand the issue as it does not seem to be ubiquitous."

This does not seem to be from Doordarshan please re-check your source. https://t.co/pstyNCGQbv — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) April 11, 2020

Take a look at a few users' tweets (who complained about the quality)!

@manishj229: Background music का gain high है, जब बीच में श्लोक बोला जाता है उस वक़्त backround music का gain कम होना चाहिए(crossfade) जो कि नहीँ होता है।

@IndiAnshul: Airtel DTH Background score kills the dialogues...

Intellectual Kshatriya: I have Hathway. Background music is louder than dialogues. Happening for the past few days. Observed today 12 pm as well. Please correct it asap.

