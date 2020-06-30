Is Karan Patel Charging Whopping Amount To Play Mr Bajaj In Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?

Karan Patel Charging Whopping Amount For Kasautii 2!

As per the report, Karan Patel was charging around Rs 1.5 lakh per Yeh Hai Mohabbatein episode. Apparently, the producer of Kasautii, Ekta Kapoor asked Karan to reduce his fees due to lockdown, but the actor has refused to do so. The report suggests that he is now charging Rs 3 lakh per Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 episode.

Karan Says…

Karan told the makers that he is asking only 30% hike and the rest of the money is for his team and vanity van. His team includes- Spot boy, makeup artist, hairstylist and designer.

Karan On Playing Mr Bajaj

About playing Mr Bajaj's role, Karan had told TOI, "Mr Bajaj is an iconic character and it has lived on in people's minds for years. So, it's a matter of honour to take it ahead from where Ronit Roy and Karan Singh Grover left and add my nuances to it. I intend to make this character as iconic and loved as Mr Bhalla (his character in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein) had become over a period of six years."

The Actor Not Worried About Comparisons

The actor had also told the leading daily that he is not worried about comparisons as it is bound to happen. He said, "I don't fear comparisons, as that's bound to happen. I have my own approach and understanding when I take up a character. Fear creeps in when you expect failures. In my case, I have always followed my instinct and my focus is on how well I can perform my part. As an artiste, I don't really prep for a role. I am spontaneous and that's my forte. I will do the same with my new character."