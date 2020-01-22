Is Karan Wahi Getting Married To Girlfriend Uditi Singh?

Karan Wahi has been dating London-based Uditi Singh for over six months now. The duo has been going strong with their relationship. Apparently, Uditi hails from Chandigarh and currently resides in London. The actor often flies to London to be with his lady love. The couple has been sharing adorable pictures with cute captions. Sharing one of the pictures, Karan wrote, "When it's U Iam K @Uditisingh." - (sic)

There were also reports that the duo is planning to tie the knot soon. When Karan was asked about his wedding plans, he told TOI, "No plan yaar. Have plans to anchor at weddings this year too." The actor also added that he will not keep his wedding plans under the wrap and will announce whenever he decides to take the plunge.

Karan further said, "Mere wedding plans mujhe pata chale toh mai aapko bata dunga (If I get to know my wedding plans, I will tell you) Why would I keep a secret? I did not keep a secret when I didn't have to (referring to his Instagram posts with Uditi Singh) so, that question (who are you dating) is out of the picture and now the next question (wedding question) has come. No wedding plans yaar."

Earlier, the Remix star was in a relationship with model Jinita Sheth. Apparently, the couple broke-up two years back.

Currently, the actor is busy promoting his chat show Game On! that revolves around cricketers and musicians. The actor promises that the chat show he is hosting has a never-seen-before format in the Indian Television scenario.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra Confirms His Relationship With Akanksha Puri Is Over!