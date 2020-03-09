    For Quick Alerts
      Is Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Ending Due To Low TRPs? Here's What Paras Has To Say!

      Colors' controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 shattered many records and grabbed good ratings. It became the most talked about show, all thanks to the contestants. Cashing on the popularity of contestants - Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra, the makers came up with yet another reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Popular celebrities were seen as prospective suitors on the show. Unfortunately, many fans didn't like the concept and slammed the makers as they felt they are spoiling the image of Shehnaz. This resulted in low TRPs!

      The show was supposed to go on for three months. But as per reports, the makers have decided to axe the show soon owing to low ratings. It is also speculated that neither Paras nor Sana is going to marry on the show and the show will get a comedy touch.

      Is Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Ending Due To Low TRPs? Heres What Paras Has To Say!

      However, Paras clarified that he hasn't heard anything as such and said that the show has been getting ratings as expected. The actor also added that he will take the show till the end!

      Paras was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "There is no such thing that I have heard and in fact, the TRPs have just started coming in right now. In fact, my mother also keeps telling me that everyone has begun to recognize her as my mother and they also remember her dialogue from Bigg Boss 13. The show has Shehnaaz and Shehbaz has been doing well, there are popular boys and girls who have done great work."

      He further added, "And of course, the production is great and they keep coming up with new ideas and concepts. So I don't think it is happening anytime soon. Yeh show kahi nahi jane wala, main ise end tak leke jaunga."

