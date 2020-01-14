Naamkaran Actor Zain Imam Dating Eshanya Maheshwari?

Zain Imam, who became popular with the shows like Tashan-E-Ishq and Naamkaran, has been hitting headlines for his personal life. As per the latest report, Zain is dating south actress Eshanya Maheshwari. The buzz of their relationship started doing the rounds ever since the actress posted pictures from their Thailand vacation, where the duo along with other actors Randeep Rai, Ishita Raj and Purvi Mundada welcomed New Year 2020.

Eshanya shared a few pictures and captioned it, "31st night ✨ A sweet ending To a new crazy Beginning 😁 2020 👻 with this crazy group.... 💕 cheers 🥂 to all the craziness we had in phi phi.. from pool parties to island tour, from market shopping to Scooty drives 🙈 conversations about all possible nonsense 😜 already missing you guys ❤️🤗 thanks for making start of 2020 so fun filled Bringing lots n lots of crazy memories back with me from phi phi 😁🤗❤️." - (sic)

She also shared another set of pictures and captioned it, "Laughters we shared together on this crazy trip. Express everything.. 😁🙈😜🤣 #THISISUS #CRAZYGANG #FRIENDS #phiphiisland #thailand🇹🇭 #newyear." - (sic). There were also rumours that the duo had even been vacationing in Goa.

When Zain was asked about the dating rumours, he denied it. He was quoted by IWMBuzz as saying, "Where does such useless stuff even come out from?" The actor also refused to comment further.

It has to be recalled that Zain was previously linked with his Naamkaran co-star, Aditi Rathore. The couple's on and off-screen chemistry was loved by the fans. They had even nick-named them as AdiZa (real name) and AvNeil (on screen name). Although it has been more than a year that the show went off air, fans still wish to watch the couple on-screen.

Also Read: Has Naamkaran Actors Zain Imam And Aditi Rathore's Friendship Gone Kaput?