Is Neha Kakkar Getting Married To Her Long-Time Friend This Month?

Neha Kakkar To Marry Rohanpreet Singh?

A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "The wedding is likely to take place in Delhi by the end of this month. It will be low-key due to the pandemic."

Neha & Rohan

Rohan and Neha had done a music video together. Recently, Neha had posted, 'Aaja Chal Vyaah Karwaiye Lockdown Vich Katt Hone Kharch' which is the Punjabi lyrics of her single on her Insta story, which means let's get married in the lockdown. Also, Rohanpreet has posted a video of the two posing together with the song 'Diamond Da Challa', playing in the background.

Rohanpreet’s Manager Says…

While Neha didn't respond, Rohanpreet's manager said, "Yes, we have also heard such talks, but the two did a single together and that's why they have been linked. Rohanpreet has no plans to get married."

Are They Getting Married For Real Or Is It Just A Rumour?

Is the marriage buzz because of the music video? Well, while a few feel it's just a rumour, a source said that the wedding is happening soon!