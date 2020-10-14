Is Neha Kakkar Getting Married On October 21? Her Latest Post Leaves Everyone Confused!

Singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar has been hitting the headlines for her wedding rumours with Rohanpreet Singh. Recently, she had shared a picture snapped with Rohan and wrote, "You're mine," to which, Rohan replied with a mushy message. This made people speculate that it is their official confirmation, making their relationship public. Even Aditya Narayan had revealed that the wedding is happening in Delhi, and he won't be attending it but the show's hosts Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya will attend. This seemed like a confirmation of the duo's wedding.

But, the singers have dropped posts, which has left everyone confused. Neha shared a poster of 'Nehu Da Vyah', apparently hers and Rohan's music video poster, and its release date is October 21, 2020.

She wrote, "#NehuDaVyah by #NehaKakkar featuring My Rohu @rohanpreetsingh..21st October." Rohan also shared the same poster and wrote, "Hey guys.. Jis din ka mujhe Intezar thaa bahut hi Be-Sabri se, Woh Din Finally Aa Gaya!!We're launching our Official Poster today & here it is! Sada Vyah, Sanu Gode Gode Chaah...Meri Gharwali Nehu @nehakakkar te mera gana aa rhya eh 21st October nu."

Well, this poster has left everyone confused. In fact, even Vishal Dadlani, who commented, "Arre! Now I'm confused again! @nehakakkar @rohanpreetsingh Is this a wedding or a new song/film? Saaf saaf bataao, guys!! Kapde silvaane hain, ya download/stream/like/share karna hai!?"

A few users wrote, " Why do I have a feeling that they're actually not a couple and everything was to create the buzz before the release 😅," "Gaana ya invitation pls tell neha mam" and "Gaana ki promotion thi🤦🏻😆."

Well, we wonder if the duo is really getting married or is it a publicity gimmick to promote their new song, just like how Neha and Aditya Narayan's wedding rumours started doing the rounds as a TRP stunt on Indian Idol.

