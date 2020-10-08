Is Nikki Tamboli The Sidharth Shukla Of Bigg Boss 14? 'One Against All'

Nikki Tamboli has shattered the ceiling of the Bigg Boss 14 house with her bold and ferocious avatar. Proving herself time and again may it be in the tasks or being the most entertaining contestant of the season. She has left no stone unturned to provide the daily dose of entertainment also being a power pact performer.

When it comes to taking a stand for herself the diva never backs down. Her carefree and dare to do attitude has made fans go head over heels. No matter how many people turn against her, Nikki has never learnt to put her guards down. Sounds similar? As it was seen in the previous season of Bigg Boss 13 that Sidharth Shukla was one such contestant who had the capability to fight against all the others, it seems the same for this season as tables have turn for Nikki Tamboli with an entire house against her making it a one woman show.

It seems that Nikki Tamboli of Bigg Boss 14 is a Sidharth Shukla of Bigg Boss 13, who has all the qualities that it takes to get the Bigg Boss trophy home.

Watch Bigg Boss 14 on Colors TV at 10.30 pm during weekdays (Monday-Friday) and at 9 pm at weekends (Saturday-Sunday).

