Is Parth Samthaan Being Replaced In Ekta Kapoor's Web Series Due To Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Fiasco?

Rumour mills were abuzz that all is not well between Ekta Kapoor and Parth Samthaan after the latter quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Apparently, Ekta was thinking of replacing Parth from her web series Mai Hero Bol Raha Hoon, which is based on the life of gangster Abu Salem. Parth was supposed to play the role of a gangster and he was quite excited about it. But TOI report suggest that he might be replaced in the show.

A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "Not all seems to be okay between the two. Even though the actor had apparently agreed to stay back in Ekta's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 after talking about quitting the show midway, Ekta was not happy that the show's TRPs dropped and was being shifted to another time slot. And now Ekta is having second thoughts about taking him for her web show. Though the final decision has not been taken, talks are on between the makers to look for a replacement."

But as per Spotboye report, the report of Parth being replaced in the web series is false as the actor will soon complete the shoot of the web series.

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "There is no truth to it. We have already shot for the series with Parth and he will only be completing it. We aren't looking out for replacements either."

For the uninitiated, Parth decided to quit Kasautii as he wanted to focus on his health and future prospects. A few reports also suggest that the actor is gearing up for his big Bollywood project with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali which stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Apparently, he will play the role of Alia's lover in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Also Read: Parth Samthaan's Role In Alia Bhatt Starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi Revealed!

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Sahil Anand To Re-Enter; Makers To End The Show On A Happy Note!