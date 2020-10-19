Is Rithvik Dhanjani Dating Monica Dogra After His Break-Up With Asha Negi?

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi, who played the roles of Arjun and Purvi in Pavitra Rishta, were in relationship for more than six year. The couple was living together under the same roof and even planned to get married. But things didn't work out and they broke-up, which left their fans heartbroken. However, looks like the duo has moved on in their lives. While Asha is busy with her projects, as per reports, Rithvik has found love again in his Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 co-contestant Monica Dogra.

Monica Dogra's recent post sparked the dating rumours! The actress has shared a few pictures snapped with Rithvik and wrote a long note of appreciation. She revealed how they became friends on KKK and thanked him for fighting for her and always having her back. She ended her post with an "I love you", further confusing fans.

Monica wrote, "Coactor appreciation post. @rithvik_d and I struck up a very real friendship during #fearfactor #kkk8. I met him in the dining hall with spinach salad stuck in my teeth. I smiled at him and had a whole conversation and he didn't even tell me. I went to the loo and came back and I was like ummmm. You didn't wanna tell me I had a big green leaf in my front tooth this whole time?! What the hell! He smiled his 1000 watt smile and said he wanted to be a gentleman. Throughout that season, he had my back when I was scared, or when I wanted to give up. We danced when we could and meditated like we should."

The actress-singer further wrote, "Years later, we may not hang as much as I'd like, but I can tell you this man is just a light in my life. I didn't know but now I can vouch for the fact that he's also a hell of an actor. Holy shit! I am so excited to work with him. We almost died together when we first met, and now we are making art together and I'm so excited to share it with the world at some point..... but for now, I can say, just being around someone you love.... doing what you love.... is a gift I don't wanna take for granted. @rithvik_d - they don't make em like you very often. You're an incredible man and a brilliant artist. Big up. Thanks for fighting for me. I love you."

To Monica's post, Rithvik replied, "You are so kind and so full of love mon...💞💞that I don't even know where to begin, and I don't want this to sound like a mutual admiration club 😅 but know that I've got your back...and I love you!! Can't wait to see you!!😁."

However, the duo is not dating, but are working for an upcoming project together.

A source close to Rithvik was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Rithvik and Monica are just good friends. Currently, they are also working for an upcoming project and hence all these rumours have popped up. They are not dating each other for sure."

(Social media posts are not edited)

Also Read: Did Asha Negi Confirm Her Break-Up With Rithvik Dhanjani?