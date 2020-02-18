Is Sidharth Shukla A Part Of Salman Khan's Radhe?

Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of Colors' most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Since he won the show, it was being said that the actor has bagged Salman Khan's film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, as per Deccan Chronicle's report, it's not true as Radhe's shoot will be completed within a few days.

A source was quoted by DC as saying, "Radhe will be completed within four or five days of shooting. How can we have him participate in the film's shoot? There are many rumours floating around and it is not true at all."

Well, this is not the first time that rumours about the Dil Se Dil Tak actor being a part of Salman's Radhe is doing the rounds. Earlier, in December 2019, it was said that after giving a chance to ex-Bigg Boss contestant Gautam Gulati, the Dabangg 3 actor has roped in Sidharth for the upcoming film. But the rumours turned out to be false.

According to the leading daily's report, Sidharth is in talks with a couple of filmmakers keen to cash in on his Bigg Boss win to cast him in their film, but nothing is finalised yet.

Apart from Dil Se Dil Tak, Sidharth has done shows like Balika Vadhu and has also been the winner of the reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. He will also be seen in Colors' Mujhse Shaadi Karoge helping Shehnaz Gill to find a suitable suitor for her Swayamvar. The actor was also seen in Varun Dhawan's movie, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

