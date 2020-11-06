Is Yuvika Chaudhary Pregnant? Here's What The Actress Has To Say

Yuvika Chaudhary Clarifies She Is Not Pregnant

The actress was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I am not pregnant. I had just recovered from COVID-19 when I was rushed to a hospital for dengue. I have not even fully recovered and I am certainly amused by the false rumours."

‘Why Are There So Many Questions After Marriage About One's Pregnancy?’

Yuvika said that she was wearing thick cotton dress and the 'baby bump' might have been felt from a certain angle. She added, "But there is no actual baby bump. Plus I love the design of the dupatta I was wearing, and hence had pulled it down longer a bit, which again must have made the people do their share of conjectures. Why are there so many questions after marriage about one's pregnancy? And for all you know, the baby whispers about me might have further gained ground because nowadays many actors are in the family way or have had a kid, ek season sa chal raha hai."

Prince & Yuvika Wanted To Spend Karwa Chauth Together

It has to be recalled that both Prince and Yuvika contracted COVID-19 and dengue, and they were discharged from the hospital just a few days ago. While Yuvika returned to Mumbai, Prince was staying with his parents in Chandigarh but returned to Mumbai as the actress said that she and Prince wanted to spend Karwa Chauth together. She also added that Prince might go back to Chandigarh after a few days.

The Duo Need Some Time To Recover Completely

She concluded by saying that the duo needs some time to recover completely. She added that there are some moments when she feels very fresh and suddenly starts feeling weak.