Ishita Dutta Reacts To Pregnancy Rumours, Says The Bump Is Because Of The Mithais She Ate

Ishita Dutta and actor-husband Vatsal Seth are quite active on social media. Recently, the couple shared a few pictures on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, post this, fans speculated about her pregnancy. Co-incidentally, the actors were seen in an advertisement, in which Ishita was seen pregnant. Now, the actress has responded and squashed the pregnancy rumours, clarifying that the bump is because of the mithais she ate. She feels its time to hit the gym.

When asked Ishita if she is pregnant, she told Spotboye, "I am getting so many calls after these speculations, I can't even tell. My relatives are calling me to congratulate and telling me 'bataya bhi nahi'. But honestly, I am not pregnant. The bump has come by me eating all the mithai's. I think it's time to work out as people think that I am pregnant. Now, the gyms have opened, so all those who are speculating, will see me back in shape in a month's time."

The Bepanah Pyaar actress further added, "Recently, a lot of celebrities have come out to announce their pregnancy and I feel due to that everybody is thinking it's like a season of getting pregnant. I am very happy for those who are expecting but I am definitely not pregnant."

Recently, Ishita and actor-husband Vatsal were seen in an advertisement that also featured Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. In the ad, Ishita played a pregnant woman. About this, Ishita said that she is playing a pregnant woman but is not pregnant in real life.

