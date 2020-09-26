Ishq Mein Marjawan 2's Helly Tests Negative For COVID-19; Reacts To The Hilarious Suitcase Scene
Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is one of the popular shows on television. Recently, the main lead of the show Rrahul Sudhir tested positive for COVID-19. Post which, the makers had released an official statement stating that the actor has mild symptoms and is under home quarantine. As precautionary measure, others from the set were also tested for COVID-19, Helly Shah was one among them. The actress' COVID-19 result is out and its negative.
Helly Shah Tests Negative For COVID-19
Helly was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I also took the test along with the rest of the cast and by the God's grace, results are negative. The results have come just now and I can heave a sigh of relief."
Helly’s ‘Viral’ Suitcase Scene
Recently, the show was in the news for the hilarious suitcase scene. The show was trolled for the bizarre scene in which Ridhima, played by Helly, hits a wall and falls unconscious into a suitcase. She fits perfectly in the suitcase and later someone closes the suitcase and throws it in the swimming pool only for the hero Vansh Raisinghania aka Rrahul Sudhir to save her. The actress had shared a few pictures on her Instagram stories and laughed over the scene. Helly has now reacted to the viral scene.
The Actress Reacts To The Bizarre Suitcase Scene
When asked how did she fit into suitcase, she told TOI, "That's exactly what my mother asked me after watching the scene. I don't know how, but I fit into the first suitcase that was brought on the set despite wearing a heavy lehenga."
‘I Had A Terrible Neck Pain A Day Later’
She further added, "Having said that, it wasn't as easy as it looks. Though not at a stretch, I was inside that suitcase with my body contorted for about 45 minutes. I had a terrible neck pain a day later."
Helly Reacts To The Memes Sportingly
The actress also took the memes sportingly. She said that the response on social media has been quite funny, and she took it sportingly. She added that they incorporated that scene to create some drama and intrigue the audience, but agreed that some sequences can come across as funny or exaggerated. Helly further said that in a daily soap, not everything can be relatable and as an artist, her job is to play the part convincingly.
