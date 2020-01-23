    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Helly Shah To Play Lead Role; Actress Is Excited To Do Thriller Show

      By
      |

      Ishq Mein Marjawan was one of the popular shows on Colors TV. The first installment had Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma and Aalisha Panwar in the lead roles. Recently, there were reports that the makers are coming up with the second season. It is also being said that Vishal Vashishtha and Rrahul Sudhir have been roped in to play the male leads. As per the latest report, Helly Shah, who became a household name with Swaragini, has been finalised to play the female lead.

      When asked if she feels any pressure as the previous season was a hit, Helly was quoted by TOI as saying, "Not at all. In fact, I am quite excited, as I always wanted to do a thriller show, and I am getting to do one with this. I will try my best to do justice to my character."

      Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Helly Shah To Play Lead Role; Actress Is Excited To Do Thriller Show

      In the previous season, heroine was seen in double role, but in the new edition the viewers won't get to watch dual role. It has to be recalled that Helly played double role in her previous show Sufiyana Pyaar Mera. When asked if she will be seen in dual role in IMM 2, the actress said that she won't mind playing double role on the show, but there is no much track in the show.

      Helly told the leading daily, "I don't mind playing a double role again, but there is no such track in Ishq Mein Marjawaan as of now. I got three months to focus on my health, which I couldn't during the shoot of my previous show. I also travelled to Rajasthan and spent time in my hometown, Ahmedabad."

      Are you excited about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2? Hit the comment box to share your views.

      Also Read: Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 To Be Action-packed Thriller; Vishal Vashishtha & Rrahul To Play Lead Roles

      Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 10:15 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 23, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue