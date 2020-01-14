Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 To Be Action-packed Thriller; Vishal Vashishtha & Rrahul To Play Lead Roles

Ishq Mein Marjawan, which starred Arjun Bijlani, Aalisha Panwar and Nia Sharma in the lead roles, was one of the popular shows on Colors TV. The show produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik went off-air in June last year (2019) after a good run of around two years. Fans were extremely upset with the same. But here's good news for the fans as the show is all set to return with the second season. According to TOI report, Vishal Vashishtha and Rrahul Sudhir, who became popular with the shows, Gangaa and Rajaa Betaa, respectively, will be seen playing the lead roles in the show.

According to the leading daily's report, the makers are introducing a new twist in the show. The second edition will apparently be an action-thriller and will have two male leads and one heroine.

A source associated with the show was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "The production house is working on some last-minute formalities. They are also looking at finalising the heroine for the second edition soon. The new season will be an action-packed thriller and the show is expected to go on floors within this month."

Coming back to the lead actors of IMM 2, Vishal made his TV debut with Channel V's Crazy Stupid Ishq. He was seen last seen in Vish. On the other hand, Rrahul was first seen in Vikram Bhatt's popular web series, Twisted.

