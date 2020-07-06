Ishq Subhan Allah's Adnan Khan Gets Coronavirus Test Done; Says The Result Is Negative

Of late, Zee TV's Ishq Subhan Allah has been hitting the headlines. There were reports that the show might go off air, but makers surprised the viewers by getting Eisha Singh back on the show. Eisha Singh replaced Tunisha Sharma (it has to be recalled that a few months ago, Tunisha had replaced Eisha as Zara). Also, there were reports that the makers got both Eisha and Adnan Khan (seen as Kabir) on board by giving them payment hike. Now, we get to hear that Adnan is not keeping well since a few days and got COVID-19 test done!

Adnan was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "Yes, I wasn't feeling well for a couple of days and hence I took the COVID 19 test as well to be on a safer side. Reports are awaited. I feel it's just a viral flu because of climate change. It's the fourth day today and I'm feeling much better. However, before resuming work, I believe it would be better if I get tested and be satisfied, hence I took the test."

Now, it is said that the result is out and the actor has tested negative for the Coronavirus. The actor confirmed the report's result to Spotboye and said, "I am feeling well now and my COVID test has come negative."

When asked if he will resume work as audience is waiting eagerly to watch him and Eisha Singh (Zara) together on-screen, the actor said, "Not sure." We assume the actor wants to take some time to be all fine before he gets back to work.

A few days ago, Ishqbaaz actress Additi Gupta and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena Singh and her family tested positive for the Coronavirus. Mohena had also updated her fans that their test has now come negative.

