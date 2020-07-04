Ishq Subhan Allah: Eisha Singh Replaces Tunisha; Are Eisha & Adnan Getting Huge Amount For The Show?

Eisha & Adnan Getting Hefty Amount For The Show!

As per a Tellychakkar report, Eisha and Adnan Khan have got pay hikes! A source was quoted by the portal as saying, "While other actors are forced to take the pay-cuts, the leads of Ishq Subhan Allah have got a payment hike in order to convince them and get them on board."

Why Tunisha Quit Ishq Subhan Allah?

Regarding her exit, Tunisha told TOI, "Earlier, there was a lot of confusion around the resumption of shoots. Since there was no clarity, I couldn't finalise a date to return to Mumbai from my hometown, Chandigarh. That apart, I have been forced to opt out of ISA due to some personal reasons. I conveyed my decision to the channel and the production house, and they were quite understanding about it."

Tunisha Is Happy That Eisha Is Back On The Show!

Regarding her journey on the show, she said that it was a great experience working with such lovely actors and technicians. Although she said that she will miss being a part of the show, she is really happy that Eisha is returning as the fans really missed her. The actress also wished Eisha and the team good luck and huge success for the show.

Eisha Wonders Why Tunisha Has Been Replaced!

On the other hand, regarding her re-entry and replacing Tunisha, Eisha said, "ISA was always my baby and it was difficult to hand it over to someone else. I had to leave the show because of another commitment and date clash. Having said that, Tunisha performed the role beautifully. I don't know why she has been replaced. I am extremely emotional at the moment and the feeling of re-entering the show is indescribable."

Eisha On Reuniting With Adnan

Eisha said that it is great to reunite with her co-star Adnan as he is compatible and makes her comfortable. She said that they are always on the same page and open to suggestions.