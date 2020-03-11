Ishqbaaaz Actress Mreenal Deshraj Is The Latest Victim Of Online Banking Fraud

Ishqbaaaz fame Mreenal Deshraj is the latest celebrity to have fallen prey to the growing instances of online banking fraud. The television actress is said to have lost a total of 27 thousand rupees in a payments banking scam. She opened up about the con which took place on February 25 in an interview with SpotBoyE to raise awareness and alert people about the malice.

Mreenal said, "I was facing a problem in my Paytm and payments were not happening. So I messaged Paytm support and in some time, I received a call from their team asking me to update my KYC online and they sent me a link. I clicked on that link and immediately 758 rupees were deducted from my Paytm wallet and by end of the day, nearly 27000 rupees was stolen from my bank account. I’m always alert when any such calls happen, but here, I was messaging to the Paytm and the number on Truecaller showed it to be genuine.” (sic)

She went on to add, “I went to the bank and complained about it. They asked me to file an FIR at the nearest police station which I did in no time. Although, the bank and police initially told me that since it was my fault to click the links, I won’t be getting my money back. However, they have begun with the procedure. Let's see what happens. My whole purpose is to bring this incident to the notice of everyone out there, so that the people get more alert in such situations It was my hard-earned money that’s gone and I feel cheated.”

ALSO READ: Holi 2020: Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul, Jennifer-Shivin-Kangan, Mahika & Others Wish Happy Holi To Fans

ALSO READ: Paras Fans Get Into Twitter War With Jay; Mahhi Slams Them For Dragging Daughter Tara In Fight!