    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ishqbaaaz Fame Nakuul Mehta And Charu Asopa React To Kangana Ranaut’s Explosive Interview

      By
      |

      Kangana Ranaut is back in the spotlight for having given an explosive interview to Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, in connection with Sushant's death. While speaking with him, the Manikarnika actress once again slammed biggies of the industry like Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Javed Akhtar etc, for indulging in nepotism and favouritism whilst ostracising the outsiders who toil big time to make it an industry that’s extremely lopsided and unjust.

      Since the interview went viral, netizens online and many celebrities have shared their views on Kangana and the ongoing nepotism debate. In the same vein, TV actors Nakuul Mehta and Charu Asopa have also voiced their opinions.

      Charu Asopa

      Nakuul indirectly took a dig at the Queen actress for making everything about herself. He tweeted, “'The talent of making everything about oneself' can be a legit category at every Bollywood award. Is making someone's passing away your hashtag considered normal in 2020? Can one legitimately enjoy someone's artistic work whilst being in disagreement with their larger moral ground?”

      He went on to add, “How do we categorise artists as A / B / C grade? Basis their monetary worth or largesse of imagination/depth of work/ sincerity to craft?”

      On the other hand, Charu Asopa who has off lately been in news for her personal life has supported Kangana Ranaut’s stance on her social media. She wrote, “@team_kangana_ranaut #realtalk Koi toh hai jo asli baat karta hai” (sic). Check out the actress’ Instagram story pic below:

      Charu Asopa

      For the unversed, Kangana in her interview had called colleagues Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker as B-grade actresses, who are better looking and better actresses than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. Meanwhile, Taapsee opened up about the comment in a recent interview and said that she too is an outsider but will not glorify her struggles.

      ALSO READ: Simi Garewal Lauds Kangana Ranaut For Taking On The Powerful Filmmakers Of Bollywood

      ALSO READ: Netizens Applaud Kangana Rananut For Calling Out Mafias Of Bollywood On National Television!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X