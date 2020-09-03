Ishqbaaaz Fame Navina Bole’s Father Passes Away, Actress Pens Heartfelt Note In His Memory

Ishqbaaaz fame Navina Bole recently took to her social media account to share the news of her father’s passing away. The actress is grieving the loss of her father Virendra Bole and penned a heartwarming note in his memory.

Navina shared her dad’s picture and wrote, “Can’t think of any words that do justice to the whirlpool of emotions within me at this time. Just hope and pray that you are in a happier , more peaceful place now, where no fear, no pain can touch you. I know you will always be smiling down at us from the heavens above (sic).”

She went on to add, “I regret not having spent enough time with you and giving you the love and attention that you needed always. But know wherever you are I miss you with every bit of my heart and Kimmu will never forget her Nanu!! Love you so much Papa. .To eternity and beyond.” Check out the post below:

A number of Navina’s TV colleagues and friends including Ali Asgar, Ruslaan Mumtaz’s wife Nirali Mehta and Abhinav Kapoor took her post’s comment section to extend their condolences.

On the work front, the actress recently made her small screen comeback in Sony SAB’s popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Dr. Sana.

