Ishqbaaz Actress Navina Bole Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says She Is In Isolation & Recovering

Recently, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 director Noel Smith and actors Rrahul Sudhir, Jay Zaveri and Chandni Sharma, Shubharambh actor Akshit Sukhija tested positive for Coronavirus. Now, Navina Bole, who became a household name with the show Ishqbaaz, has tested positive for the virus. The actress took to her Instagram account to reveal the same. She said that she is in isolation and is recovering. Also, the actress asked her fans to pray for her.

Navina shared a few pictures and wrote, "Feeling sexy is a woman's birthright! And being comfortable in her skin is a bloody fundamental! Also did i mention im #covid_19 positive and have been in isolation recovering . . #needyourprayers🙏 !! P.s - these pics were clicked before I was diagnosed with the dreaded #coronovirus2020 #staysafestayhome."

Navina's friends from the industry wished her a speedy recovery. Take a look at a few comments!

Neha Laxmi Iyer: Wish you a speedy recovery.

Mansi Srivastava: Get well soon buddy.

Rati Pandey: You are a strong woman I know... wishing you a speedy recovery.

Sara Afreen Khan: Get well soon ❤️❤️.

Aarya Prajapati: Get well soon.

Rushad Rana: Hey wish u a super speedy recovery 😣.

Navina was recently played a cameo in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She was seen as a psychiatrist in the sitcom. In an earlier interview with ETimes TV, the actress, who was on a pregnancy break, said that she is looking forward to working more now.

We wish the actress a speedy recovery.

