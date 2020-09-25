Ishqbaaz's Nisha Singh Bhadli Paralysed; Actor-Husband Sanjay Seeks Financial Aid

Nisha Singh Bhadli, who has been a part of popular shows like Ishqbaaz, Qubool Hai and Hitler Didi, is battling health issues since past two years. As per TOI report, the senior actress suffered paralysis stroke in February last year, and just as she was recovering, she suffered another stroke in February, this year. Her husband-actor-writer Sanjay Singh Bhadli has been already struggling taking care of her medical and other expenses, and now the pandemic has worsened the situation for them. After much deliberation and with no choice left, he has now decided to seek financial help.

Sanjay was quoted by TOI as saying, "In February, 2019, she collapsed in the house. She was immediately hospitalised and for seven-eight days, she even failed to recognise anyone. We eventually brought her back home. She was getting better, but around Raksha Bandhan this year, she again suffered a paralytic stroke on the left side of her body. There is sensation, but it's as good as nothing as she needs assistance for everything."

The couple has two children. While their 19-year-old son lives with his maternal grandparents in Delhi, their 16-year-old daughter is with them.

Sanjay further told the leading daily, "Though Nishi is doing better, we still need money for her medical and other expenses. We have dried up all our savings in the past two years. Jo tha sab chala gaya. I have even mortgaged our flat, as we were in dire need of money. We cannot fall back on our families, as hers isn't financially sound and mine had disowned me when I decided to join showbiz. We have been struggling and need help."

We hope that the couple get the required help and the actress recovers soon.

