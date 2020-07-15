Ishqbaaz’s Shrenu Parikh Tests COVID-19 Positive; Nakuul, Mansi & Others Wish Her Speedy Recovery

Recently, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan was tested positive for Coronavirus. Now, Ishqbaaz and Ek Bhram-Sarvagun Sampanna actress, Shrenu Parikh revealed that she has been tested positive for COVID-19. The actress took to social media to reveal that she is in the hospital and is recovering.

She wrote a note which read, "Hey everyone, have been away for a while but the bugger hasn't spared me... was found Covid positive a few days ago, and I'm now recovering in the hospital! keep me and my family in ur prayers! and I'm very thankful to all the corona warriors who treat the patients compassionately during these scary times too..."

Shrenu captioned the note as, "Even after being so careful if it can get to you then imagine the power of this invisible demon we are fighting with... pls pls be very careful and save urselves!" On Twitter she captioned the note as, "Even after running away from it for so long one can get it... imagine the mighty power of this demon whole world is fighting with..."

Her friends, co-actors and fans commented and wished her a speedy recovery. Her Ishqbaaz co-actors, Mansi Srivastava wrote, "U will be out soon , u are the strongest person i have met , fighting it with the ease of your smile and mind 😊luv u loads, speedy recovery chiraiyya ❤️💖," Kunal Jaisingh commented, "Heyyy get well soon... im sure u will fight this and recover like a warrior that you are" and Nakuul Mehta tweeted, " Sending you prayers & healing! Jald theek ho jayegi ❤️."

Shrenu's Ek Bhram-Sarvagun Sampanna co-star Tanvi Dogra commented, "Get well soon sundru and take extra care of yourself❤️Wishing for your speedy recovery 😇."

Helly Shah wrote, "Sending you loads of love and prayers 😘😘❤️ u will be absolutely fine ❤️❤️" and Jigyasa Singh commented, "Takecare shrenu ❤️ wishing you a speedy recovery..sending you lots of positive vibes and prayers..you'll be absolutely fine very soon 🤗."

We wish Shrenu a speedy recovery!

