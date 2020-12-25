Ismail Darbar Sings ‘Tadap Tadap’ Song At Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar’s Mehendi; See Fans’ Reactions

Gauahar Khan will be tying the knot tonight (December 25, 2020) to music composer Ismail Darbar's dancer-son Zaid Darbar in Mumbai. The couple will get married amid the presence of their close family members and friends. Last night (December 24, 2020), the duo celebrated the mehendi function. Notably, Gauahar wore a bottle green sharara while Zaid opted for the same colour kurta and white pyjama. The photos and videos from GaZa's mehendi function went viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over their cute chemistry.

Amidst all, Gauahar Khan's soon-to-be father-in-law Ismail Darbar caught everyone's attention with his performance at the mehendi ceremony. The National award-winning music composer sang 'Tadap Tadap' song from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Watch the video here:

In the above video, Ismail Darbar is setting the stage on fire with his soothing voice. Gauahar and Zaid too joined him in the performance. But on the other hand, fans are confused over Ismail's choice of song for the pre-wedding ceremony. For the unversed, 'Tadap Tadap' is one of the most iconic heartbreak numbers ever. It was composed by Ismail Darbar in 1999 for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film starring Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai. Hence, fans' reactions to the video are unmissable. Have a look:

Apart from Mehendi, the couple also had a haldi ceremony for which they wore yellow outfits. The dance video from the haldi ceremony went viral on social media.

A few days ago, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar had shared a wedding invite video on their respective social media handles. In the video, the couple revealed their 'lockdown love story'.

