Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon: Barun Sobti Opens Up About His Exit & The Havoc It Created Among Fans

Why Barun Chose To Do IPKKND?

Barun was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "It was not working out in a lot of people's favour. What really happened was that I had to choose between two shows, one was this and there was another show as well which was a finite show and I was looking forward to a finite show already at that time. I had figured that leads just die when I did my first show Baat Hamari Pakki Hai. But I took up IPKKND reluctantly and I signed it for a year after a lot of deliberation and back and forth."

The Actor’s Contract Got Extended

After one year, Barun said that he spoke to Rajesh with whom he had signed the show. The latter suggested him to make money as the show is doing well and everyone is making money. He also said that they would give Barun an appraisal and he should benefit from it. So he gave another six months, after that, when the conversation happened again, he extended it for three more months.

Why Barun Quit IPKKND?

The actor further added that he had got married right before the show started and he had not even taken his wife for a honeymoon. So, they wanted to travel, but the extension on contract delayed their personal plan. It is then that Barun spoke to the producer Gul Khan, who was largely convinced as they had found a replacement. But then things just took a wild turn!

About The Havoc It Created Post His Exit

Regarding fans' outrage due to his exit from the show, Barun said, "If practically you think, my decision was only that mera contract doh baar ho chuka hai ab mujhe jaane do but I can understand if I am hooked on to a show as a viewer and I make an investment of my hours and it doesn't turn out well, I would feel bad, so I am sure people felt the same and I completely understand that."