It's Going To Be Nach Baliye 10 Vs Bigg Boss 14; Will This Affect TRP of The Shows?

Bigg Boss 14 has been creating a lot of buzz these days. From the contestants list to the theme of the show, everything about the Bigg Boss is hitting the headlines. Also, Colors channel has approached many popular celebrities to be a part of the show, but none of them have confirmed their participation yet. It is being said that as Colors TV is gearing up for Bigg Boss 14, its rival channel Star Plus is all set to bring Nach Baliye 10! Also, this time, Nach Baliye will not be produced by Salman's production house.

A source was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Star Plus is getting another franchise of their popular dance reality show. And it will air in October but on the same slot of weekend when Colors TV will air its most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14."

The report further suggested, "Bigg Boss 14 contestants will get locked inside the house on September 26, whereas the show will premiere on the 27th of the same month. And it seems the competing channel is in no mood to take it lying low, and in a quest to claim the TRPs, Star Plus has decided to come up with another season of their popular reality show."

It has to be recalled that last season was produced by Salman Khan and judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. However, it is being said that the channel is deciding on some other producer this time.

Well, if this report is true, then we are sure that TRPs of both the shows will be affected!

Are you ready to witness the big clash this year? Hit the comment box to share your views.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Will Not Shoot Weekend Episodes From Studio Due To COVID-19 Scare!

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Contestants Won't Get Paid Weekly? Policies & Contract Change Due To COVID-19!