It's Official! Surbhi Jyoti And Karan Singh Grover To Reunite For Qubool Hai 2 On Zee5

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti became very popular as Asad Ahmed Khan and Zoya Farooqui on Zee TV’s popular show Qubool Hai. The 2012 series was even re-telecasted on the channel and the OTT platform during the lockdown and received immense love from audiences.

As a result, the network has decided to come up with a new 2.0 version of Qubool Hai. The hit show is returning as a web series on Zee5 and will star the original lead pair, Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti in a new premise. The 10-episode romantic drama is being produced by Mrinal Abhigyan Jha and will be directed by Ankush Mohla and Glen Barretto. It will also feature Arif Zakaria and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles. The official announcement about the same has been made on Zee 5's Instagram account.

Speaking about the show, Karan said in his statement, “Qubool Hai did break stereotypes eight years ago and once again it will start conversations. The backdrop of the story will center around the lead couple. This time, the stakes are much much higher for Asad and Zoya and the scale is international. But the show will also reminisce the ethos of the original series to maintain the legacy of Asad and Zoya.”

He went on to add, “It’s a great initiative by Zee5 to bring back classic shows in a way that not only millennials but the avid TV lovers could enjoy it in a rejuvenated manner. We are looking forward to start shooting and hope people shower the web series version with the same love as they have earlier. I am extremely excited to kick start this project.”

Karan and Surbhi have also shared the happy news on their Instagram account whilst stating that they are coming soon with a new season of love. Qubool Hai 2.0 will release next year and the shooting of the series will begin this month.

