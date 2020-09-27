Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi To Go Off Air In October; To Be Replaced By Hiten Tejwani’s Comedy Show?

Star Bharat’s Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki was in the news a few months back due to its casting issues. It must be recollected that the show’s lead actress Puja Banerjee quit the show and closely followed it up by announcing her pregnancy. Not just Puja, but Toral Rasputra (mother of little Vaishnavi) and Manisha Rawat (Maa Saraswati) too bid adieu to the series due to storyline changes and the COVID-19 crisis respectively.

However, the makers soon replaced Puja by bringing on board Patiala Babes actress Paridhi Sharma as the new Maa Vaishnodevi in June. But now, the mythological show is all set to wrap up next month on October 2, 2020.

Talking about the show’s closure, Paridhi told TOI, “It was a beautiful journey and I am happy that I got to essay a lead role in a mythological show. I got to do many interesting things and shooting amid the COVID-19 pandemic was also a challenge. It wouldn’t have been a smooth ride without the support of our producers, Rashmi Sharma and Pavan Kumar. I also took a lot of precautions while shooting for it. I had a kitchen inside my make-up room and used to cook my food. I also carried my own water bottle. Now, with the show ending, I will get a chance to go back to Indore and spend time with my family.”

Meanwhile, it is being speculated that producer Mahesh Pandey's upcoming comedy show Gupta Brothers Chaar Kunware From Ganga Kinare starring Hiten Tejwani in the lead role will replace Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi. However, an official confirmation about the show’s replacement has not yet been announced by the channel.

