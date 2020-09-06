    For Quick Alerts
      Jamai Raja Actor Ravi Dubey Pens Heart Warming Note For Wife Sargun Mehta On Her Birthday

      Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are one of the most adorable couples of the TV industry. And now, as Sargun turned a year older today, hubby Ravi has penned a heartfelt note for his wife on his Instagram account. The couple were accompanied by their close friends as they rang in the special day.

      Ravi shared a bunch of goofy fun pictures, and one in which shows he plants a kiss on the birthday girl's cheek! The Jamai Raja actor accompanied it with the followed note: “It takes so much to be a cause of happiness joy and bliss in someone’s life ..i think a person has to be gifted karmically to have that super power ,u have entered so many lives and lit up so many worlds ,mine included ,you have a superpower sargun of bringing bliss and fortune to everyone ....i really can’t ever define what u mean to me.”

      He went on to add, “i just know that there are so many times i have tears of gratitude just thinking about you ...and that child like smile of yours is why i am living ....happy birthday gungun .....i love love love love love you meri choti...this year the world will know you are not just 'my queen’ you are 'THE QUEEN ' .#happybirthday #sargunmehta (sic).” Check out the post below:

      On the work front, Ravi and Sargun were recently seen in a music video titled 'Toxic’, which was being loved by the audience.

      Story first published: Sunday, September 6, 2020, 22:11 [IST]
