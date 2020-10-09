Jasleen Matharu Surprises Fans By Sharing Wedding Picture With Anup Jalota; Are They Married?

Are Jasleen & Anup Married?

While a few fans asked if they are married and some of them even congratulated them, many of them felt that it was a picture from their movie Ye Meri Student Hai. Some of them even trolled the couple. Take a look at a few comments!

Users’ Comments

Bhavika.1984_: What is this ?

Sweta1946: 🙄🙄🙄🙄 yeh kaya hua kab hua.

_sujana_kh: Hassi Nhi rukh rhi ye picture dekh k 😂😂😂.

Husan_zaadi: Its movie shooting piks Woh meri Student hay.

Kinu_100ni: Oo Bhaii Maaro Muje maaro.

Anup Will Be Seen Rapping In The Film!

A source close to Jasleen revealed to TOI that it is a picture from the upcoming film Ye Meri Student Hai. Apparently, Anup will also be seen rapping in the film, a break away from his image.

YMSH Is Written & Directed By Jasleen’s Father

He was quoted by TOI as saying, "It's a dream sequence when Jasleen imagines how it would be to perform with me on stage in her style. I will be rapping for the first time. Ab agar log rapping ke liye bulaayenge toh bhajan ke saath woh bhi kar denge (laughs!)."

The film has been written and directed by Jasleen's father Kesar Matharu.