Jasleen Matharu's Father Has Revealed That Police Is Unable To Trace His Extortionist's Number

Former Bigg Boss 12 and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant Jasleen Matharu has been in the news for quite some time now. The singer recently revealed that her family is in danger as her father, Kesar has been getting extortion calls from an unknown entity who has threatened to kill the family if Kesar doesn't pay.

The Matharu family has been placed under house arrest as a safety and precautionary measure. Jasleen’s father has since filed a police complaint at Oshiwara police station. And now, Mr. Matharu has made a few more revelations about the ongoing situation with the extortionist. In the latest interview, he has revealed that it hasn’t been easy for the cops to trace the number of the miscreant.

Kesar told SpotBoyE that the caller has told him that there is a bounty on the family: "He says that mere family ki supari nikli hai, but he will let us go if we pay him 25 lakh." On being quizzed about the efforts made to trace the number, he added, “It's not easy. He maybe using a SIM card, which is under some fake name" (sic). He also revealed that he tried dialing the number but to no avail as the extortionist dosent pick up his calls.

For the uninitiated, Jasleen's father had earlier told the same entertainment portal that threat calls have been made to him and not Jasleen. He had also stated that the Police came to check the security of their building. The police officials handling the case have confirmed the aforementioned news. In the meantime, Jasleen has reportedly not stepped out of the house amidst the death threats. She was recently eliminated from Colors TV's reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

ALSO READ: Jasleen Matharu's Dad Gets Extortion Call; The Caller Threatens To Kill The Family If He Didn't Pay!

ALSO READ: Anup Jalota Feels Paras Is Not The Right Guy For Jasleen; Says Her Life Partner Should Be Like Him!