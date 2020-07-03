Jasmin Bhasin, Aly, Rashami Desai & Others To Participate In Khatron Ke Khiladi Special Edition!

Khatron Ke Khiladi Special Edition Contestants List

As per TOI report, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rashami Desai, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Rithvik Dhanjani will participate in KKK special edition. Apparently, Nia Sharma has also been approached for the show.

KKK 10 Finale Episode To Be Shot On July 20

It has to be recalled that owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of KKK 10 was stalled. New episodes were not aired as the finale of the show wasn't shot. But now, since the government has eased the restrictions, the team is all set to shoot the last episode on July 20 at Filmcity, to declare the winner.

The report also suggests that the channel has decided to extend the show by eight episodes and the above-mentioned celebrities will participate.

Karan Patel Approached

A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "We have roped in the best contestants of previous editions. The shoot for the special edition will commence from July 21. We had also approached Karan Patel, who will be seen in the finale of the ongoing season, but he has taken up a fiction show and hence, won't be available."

Nia Sharma & Amruta Khanvilkar Might Participate

The source further added, "We are also in talks with Nia Sharma and Amruta Khanvilkar. There is still no clarity on when the edition will hit the tube. It could start immediately or after a short gap. It will be a crisp edition and packed with entertainment."