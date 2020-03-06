Jasmin Bhasin Apologises To Her Fans Who Were Disappointed With Her Stint In Naagin 4

Jasmin Bhasin Says…

Jasmin was quote by Spotboye as saying, "It was very difficult. In fact, I would say it was the most challenging part to pretend that I am the Naagin not only on the show but in real life also. But think of it, I enjoyed doing that." - (sic)

‘I Am Sorry If The Audience Got Disappointed’

The actress further said, "I am sorry if the audience got disappointed with this but Naagin is a show which is full of twists and turns and my exit was one of those. When the show started, the first twist was that I (Nayantara) am the Naagin but eventually it wasn't me but Brinda (Nia)."

Will Jasmin Return To The Show?

Recently, a spoiler suggested that Jasmin might return to the show! Although the actress hasn't revealed anything about her re-entry, she mentioned that she would definitely like to return if story demands and if she doesn't have any other commitment.

‘I Would Definitely Like To Do A Comeback’

Jasmin told the portal, "If they call me why would I say no. I was very lucky that Ekta Kapoor chose me to be part of it. And if I am required, ok with the story and not have any other commitments, I would definitely like to do a comeback."