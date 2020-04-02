Jasmin Bhasin Doesn’t See Herself In Bigg Boss: ‘I Cannot Be Manipulative And Diplomatic'

In a recent live interaction on Instagram with an entertainment portal, Jasmin Bhasin answered some highly requested questions by her fans. The actress was repeatedly asked if she will ever participate in Bigg Boss. Jasmin initially hesitated and tried dodging the question with diplomacy. But, she did eventually come clean and her answer will have you surprised.

Firstly, she reminded everyone that she has indeed been a part of the controversial reality show many times as a BB house guest. However, she did go on to share her reason for not having any plans of being locked up as a contestant.

Jasmin said, 'Honestly, as a contestant, I don't think I will ever be there. My problem is I cannot be manipulative and diplomatic. And to survive on a show like BB, you have to be very smart. I cannot put so much pressure on my mind. It will be a mental pressure on me.'

The 29-year-old added that she is extremely fond of Bigg Boss host, superstar Salman Khan. Jasmin came-clean about her celebrity crush and said, 'I love and adore Salman Khan. Every year I see him on Bigg Boss and I just freeze. I'm head over heels with his eyes and smile. He is a very charming personality.'

For the unversed Jasmin Bhasin started her small screen journey with Zee TV’s Tashan-E-Ishq in 2015 followed by Colors’ Dil Se Dil Tak and reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. She was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s hit supernatural thriller Naagin 4.

