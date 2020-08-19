Jasmin Bhasin: I Am Looking For Certain Qualities In My Partner And Aly Doesn’t Meet That Criteria

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the talented and beautiful actresses in the television industry. The actress, who became a household name with her shows like Tashan-E-Ishq and Dil Se Dil Tak, is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India, which also has 'best friend' Aly Goni as a participant. Although both Jasmin and Aly have clarified that they are 'just friends', many of them still link them up, which has irked the actress. While talking to TOI, the actress again clarified that she is not in relationship with Aly and even (jokingly) said that Aly does not have certain qualities that she is looking out for in her partner.

Jasmin told TOI that she has always maintained that she and Aly are best of friends and she is not in a relationship with him. But for the past two years, she is being called his girlfriend. She added that earlier, she would laugh off these rumours, but now, it has started to affect her. She further said that when she is linked with close friends, it affects her friendship with them, which is upsetting.

The actress told the leading daily, "I am an independent girl, who is working hard to create an identity for myself and I don't want to be known just as someone's girlfriend. We talk about women empowerment, but why is it that instead of appreciating a woman for her work and recognising all her sacrifices and struggles, all we do is tag her as someone's girlfriend? I request people to actually empower and respect women, and not just talk about it."

She added, "These rumours are affecting my personal life. I am looking for certain qualities in my ideal partner and Aly doesn't meet that criteria for sure (laughs!)."

Also Read: Aly Goni Says He Will Get His Best Friend Jasmin Bhasin Married Before Him!

Also Read: Aly Goni Clarifies Jasmin Bhasin Is His 'Best Friend'; Says He Is Waiting For A Special Someone