Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij's Daughter Tara Becomes Youngest Baby Influencer In India

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are proud parents as their 13-month-old daughter Tara has become the youngest baby influencer in India. The couple had made an Instagram account for their daughter, who has got 134k followers. They have been sharing cute pictures and videos of their daughter on their daughter's Instagram account. From Tara's picture from the hospital, her entry in their house to the first word she spoke, many memorable moments have been shared on the Instagram account.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Mahhi spoke about her decision to make an Instagram account for Tara. She said, "I started Tara's profile right after her birth when I opened her account and posted a picture of her which got massive engagement and love. Knowing that eventually, she will grow up and probably be in the public eye like Jay and me, I thought this to be the perfect time to have her page."

Mahhi also thanked everyone who showered love on their cute little munchkin. She said, "I am thankful to have her grow with the love and blessing of so many people. I am also excited for her to look back at all these memories we created for her when she is of age."

The actress also revealed that a lot of brands have been approached for Tara and she is proud that their daughter is the youngest baby influencer.

Mahhi concluded by saying, "A lot of brands have approached her, there are still so many pending requests which I have to go through. It is startling that at such a young age she has already become a baby influencer. It was completely unplanned and I am so proud of her. I am grateful for everyone who follows her, loves her, and blesses her daily."

Also Read: Kapil Sharma, Aamir Ali, Kamya Panjabi & Others Wish Their Baby Girls On Daughters' Day 2020

Also Read: Mahhi Vij And Jay Bhanushali Celebrate 10 Years Of Togetherness, Pen Loved-Up Posts Online