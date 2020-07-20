    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Jay Bhanushali On KKK Special Edition: I’m Working On Ensuring My Mental Strength Is Well Balanced

      By
      |

      Jay Bhanushali had participated in Colors' popular stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. But he had to exit the show due to injury, just a week before the finale. Now, the actor will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi Special Edition and this time, the actor told Pinkvilla that he is prepared, both mentally and physically for the show.

      Jay Bhanushali was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Being on season 7 of Khatron Ke Khiladi had helped me break so many of my fears, notions and really helped me build a very strong side for myself. It was an amazing journey and learning experience back then, but one I, unfortunately, couldn't make it to the finale due to an injury sustained by falling from a helicopter, after which I had to exit the show."

      Jay Bhanushali On KKK Special Edition: I’m Working On Ensuring My Mental Strength Is Well Balanced

      The actor further added, "This time though I am working on ensuring that my mental strength is well balanced as I feel that it can really help me pull well through the season. Khatron Ke Khiladi is all about mental strength because if you set your mind to doing the task well and achieving the desired result, it helps tremendously! So my main aim is to keep myself mentally strong to physically do my best this time."

      According to reports, apart from Jay, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly, Rashami Desai, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Nia Sharma, Karan Wahi, and Rithvik Dhanjani might participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi Special Edition. While Hina Khan has declined the offer due to safety reasons, reports suggest that Sidharth Shukla wasn't approached for the show.

      Also, comedian Gaurav Dubey of Khatra Khatra Khatra fame will be seen in a special avatar on the reality show. The special edition will be extended edition of the stunt-based reality show.

      Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Here's The REAL Reason Why Tejasswi Prakash Left Rohit Shetty's Show!

      Also Read: Jasmin Bhasin, Aly, Rashami Desai & Others To Participate In Khatron Ke Khiladi Special Edition!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X