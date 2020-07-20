Jay Bhanushali On KKK Special Edition: I’m Working On Ensuring My Mental Strength Is Well Balanced

Jay Bhanushali had participated in Colors' popular stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. But he had to exit the show due to injury, just a week before the finale. Now, the actor will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi Special Edition and this time, the actor told Pinkvilla that he is prepared, both mentally and physically for the show.

Jay Bhanushali was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Being on season 7 of Khatron Ke Khiladi had helped me break so many of my fears, notions and really helped me build a very strong side for myself. It was an amazing journey and learning experience back then, but one I, unfortunately, couldn't make it to the finale due to an injury sustained by falling from a helicopter, after which I had to exit the show."

The actor further added, "This time though I am working on ensuring that my mental strength is well balanced as I feel that it can really help me pull well through the season. Khatron Ke Khiladi is all about mental strength because if you set your mind to doing the task well and achieving the desired result, it helps tremendously! So my main aim is to keep myself mentally strong to physically do my best this time."

According to reports, apart from Jay, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly, Rashami Desai, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Nia Sharma, Karan Wahi, and Rithvik Dhanjani might participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi Special Edition. While Hina Khan has declined the offer due to safety reasons, reports suggest that Sidharth Shukla wasn't approached for the show.

Also, comedian Gaurav Dubey of Khatra Khatra Khatra fame will be seen in a special avatar on the reality show. The special edition will be extended edition of the stunt-based reality show.

