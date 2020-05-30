Jennifer Winget's Birthday: Bepannaah Actors Sehban Azim, Rajesh Khattar, Kavita Ghai & Others Wish

    For Quick Alerts
      Beyhadh 2 actress Jennifer Winget turned a year older today (May 30, 2020). Recently, in an interview, the actress said that celebrating birthday during such a crisis seems trivial. She urged her fans to help the needy instead of sending her gifts. But Jennifer's friends made her birthday special by wishing her on a video call. Looks like the actors are getting adjusted to the new normal due to the lockdown!

      Sehban & Other Friends Make Jennifer’s Birthday Special

      Sehban & Other Friends Make Jennifer’s Birthday Special

      A few of Jennifer friends made her day special by sending her wishes through video call. Sehban, who was one among them, shared Manashi Kumar's screenshot of the video call, which was captioned as, "@jenniferwinget1 happy budday love :) when you make the most of what you can birthdays and lockdown continues. happy birthday, happy-happy birthday to you."

      Rajesh Khattar

      Rajesh Khattar

      Rajesh Khattar shared a collage featuring him and Jennifer and captioned it, "#happybirthday @jenniferwinget1 , spread ur wings & #wingitlikewinget even sky is not the limit for you.Shine on😊♥️."

      Kavita Ghai & Her Daughter Ahana

      Kavita Ghai & Her Daughter Ahana

      Jennifer's on-screen mother Kavita Ghai wished the actress on her special day. She shared a picture snapped with Jennifer on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday my doll, May God bless you n answer all your prayers n dreams."

      Kavita's real daughter, Ahana, who shares her birthday with Jennifer, also posted an adorable picture on her Instagram story and captioned it as, "It's our birthday tomorrow wish we were together Gemini baby."

      Tanuj Virwani

      Tanuj Virwani

      Tanuj Virwani shared a picture snapped with the Bepannaah actress on his Instagram story and captioned it, "Here's to many more awesome times. happy happy Birthday @jenniferwinget1."

      Also Read: Jennifer Winget Urges Fans To Celebrate Her Upcoming Birthday By Helping Those In Need

