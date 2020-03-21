Jennifer Winget On Bepannah Completing Two Years: ‘It Has Never Felt Like We Ever Went Off Air’

Colors' show Bepannah starring Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda in the lead roles was one of the popular shows on the channel. JenShad's chemistry and the show was loved by the viewers and won millions of hearts. Unfortunately, it ended rather prematurely due to low TRPs. However, it continues to be a fan favourite with an ardent army of loyal supporters online.

And now, it has been exactly two years since Bepannah premiered on Indian television back in March 2018. Hence, in order to commemorate the special occasion and thank all the fans, director Aniruddha Rajderkar took to social media and shared a 4-minute long promo of the show and a heart-warming note that said, “2 years.. it’s been two years since our labour of love went on air. Though short lived, it was well received and appreciated by all you guys. We all lived those 8months and so did you. And since the show went off air you guys have kept the immense love alive and how???”

He went on to add, “All the trends and threads have got me overwhelmed. Thank you to the most talented team for the show of a lifetime. Couldn’t have been possible without you guys. And a big thank you to the most amazing fans and audiences for this never ending love.” I will be eternally indebted to you guys for the support and love you all have shown and still keep showering.” (sic)

This was closely followed by leading lady Jennifer Winget too getting nostalgic and commenting on the post. She wrote, “With a cast and crew so close-knit and the constant outpour of overwhelming love from our audiences through posts and messages, it has never felt like we ever went off air! 2 years and counting...here's to the memories made making the show and to the Bepannaah love continuing to come in stronger than ever.” Fans have since inundated the post with lovely comments and numerous likes.

