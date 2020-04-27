Jennifer Winget On Beyhadh 2's Abrupt End: It’s Sad, I’m Sure Fans Will Understand The Circumstances

Beyhadh 2 the team was unable to shoot the logical end due to Coronavirus outbreak. The makers and the channel mutually decided to axe the show owing to the unprecedented situation. Recently, Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry reacted to the show's abrupt end. Obviously, they were not happy with it, but due to the situation, they thought it was the right move. Now, Jennifer Winget has echoed the same. She hoped that fans will understand the circumstance.

The actress revealed to TOI that they were hoping to wrap the show by May anyway, but the current lockdown placed a lot of constraints, which made it impossible to physically and realistically see the show through till the end.

Jennifer said, "This goes for every other show as well as production house and channel. In this case, it was the logical thing to do because we need to consider safety of the entire team, without which it was impossible to carry things forward."

The actress further added, "Beyhadh was so loved and followed, and is a show so close to my heart and always will be, it definitely feels sad to have to pull the plug on the show without giving a proper end. But, I am sure something better will come out of this, there will be better days for us. I am also sure that our fans will understand the circumstances and stay with us, whatever the outcome."

It has to be recalled when fans got to know about the show's end, they took to social media and urged makers to end it with a logical end. They also trended #DontAxeBeyhadh2. Now like Jennifer has said, we hope fans understand the team's circumstances and support them.

